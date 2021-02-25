New UAMS clinic hopes to give COVID-19 vaccinations to 500 people daily

The new clinic is a change of scenery from the last, providing easier access and a shorter wait time to all patients.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new partnership between the City of Little Rock and UAMS is hoping to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to up to 500 people daily.

The new clinic, held at The Centre at University Park at 6401 W. 12th Street, is a change of scenery from the original clinic at UAMS's building on Markham.

"This is a great facility because it is one level," Dr. Michelle Krause, a professor of medicine at UAMS, said. "Patients can just park and walk right in."

The clinic on the UAMS campus was on the second floor and patients took an elevator up.

"I think it allows us to very easily take care of a lot of patients in a shorter period of time," Dr. Krause said. "And have the appropriate social distancing to make sure they feel safe."

That ease of access is clear in line. THV11 crews saw no patient in the building for more than 30 minutes.

We walked in, probably 12:38 or so," said Joyce Williams Warren, there to receive her second shot. "Two minutes after one, our 15 minutes were up and we're done, my husband and I."

When the goal is 500 people a day, speed is a necessity. After Governor Asa Hutchinson's recent change to the age of those qualified to be vaccinated, that made for more people heading to the clinic.

"Which obviously will get us to vaccinate Arkansas a lot quicker than when we're doing 200 to 250 a day," said Barbara McDonald, a Nurse Practitioner with UAMS.

When it comes to getting things done quicker, many of those receiving their vaccinations said they felt like it was their duty to get their shot.

"Everybody I know, my friends are all, you know, my age, so they're all getting the shots," said Wanda Brown, also receiving her second shot. "There's not anyone that's afraid to get it. We've all had them. And we're looking forward to getting out in the world and living again."

"As they say, get the shots in the arms as quickly as possible, I think that's just what needs to be done" Williams Warren said. "Go get it as quickly as you can when you're available, and when your time comes, get it done."

For the health care workers at the clinic, the feeling is mutual.

"Everybody is a team, and we're all focused on making a difference and helping to fight this pandemic," McDonald said.