UAMS holding mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in south Arkansas

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics will take place in the southern part of Arkansas next week.

The clinic is available to pre-registered patients only. No onsite registration will be allowed.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.

As of March 31, all Arkansans age 16 and older are eligible for vaccinations; the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in teens as young as 16. A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.

UAMS will administer the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the following locations:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 20 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 1002 E. Beech St., in Hope.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 22 at Zion Hill Christian Academy Building, 117 Maul Road, in Camden.

To pre-register online, click here.

The vaccinations will be conducted by UAMS in cooperation with the Zion Hill Christian Academy, Planting the Seed Foundation, City of Camden, Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Vaccinate the Natural State campaign and Bank of America Foundation.