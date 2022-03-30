Chancellor: UAMS officially reaches zero patients for active COVID cases

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson announced on Wednesday that the hospital officially reached zero patients for active COVID cases.

During the peak of the omicron variant, Dr. Patterson said that the hospital saw 100 patients due to the virus.

"Hey UAMS officially has 0 patients in hospital for active COVID. Down from 100 at our omicron peak. I hope Team UAMS is able to take a breath and relax. We are not out of the woods, but it’s nice to have a vision of a better future. Get vaxxed and respect each other," Patterson said online.

The announcement comes after the record breaking omicron surge that hit not only Arkansas, but the entire country.

At the peak of the omicron variant, Arkansas reached a record-high of 1,819 hospitalizations, but as the announcement indicates, numbers continued to fall over the following months.

The coronavirus in all variants continued to pose big problems for countless people in the state, as Arkansas officially surpassed more than 10,000 deaths as a result of the virus on Feb. 12, 2022.