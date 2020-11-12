UAMS recruiting for Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

The clinical trial will be to see if just one dose of Janssen's vaccine will work against the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is now a testing site for the Janssen Pharmaceutical company's COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release from the hospital:

The Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single vaccine dose of the Janssen investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate versus placebo, in approximately 60,000 adults 18 years old and older, including significant representation from those over 60.

The trial will include those both with and without other illnesses associated with an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19. More information about the trial is available at: www.ensemblestudy.com.