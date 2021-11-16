UAMS requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Arkansas and throughout the rest of the country, UAMS is implementing new safety protocols.
In a letter from the chancellor on Tuesday, UAMS announced all employees must receive at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 5.
If the employee is getting either the Pfizer or Moderna, the second dose is due by Jan. 4.
Employees who wish to request a religious or medical exemption must submit their paperwork by Nov. 23 to Student and Employee Health Services. More information on exemptions may be found here.
Most UAMS employees are vaccinated, but those who are unvaccinated can receive their vaccines from SEHS in the Hospital Lobby Gallery, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.