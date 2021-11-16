UAMS requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Employees must receive at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 5.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Arkansas and throughout the rest of the country, UAMS is implementing new safety protocols.

In a letter from the chancellor on Tuesday, UAMS announced all employees must receive at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 5.

If the employee is getting either the Pfizer or Moderna, the second dose is due by Jan. 4.

Employees who wish to request a religious or medical exemption must submit their paperwork by Nov. 23 to Student and Employee Health Services. More information on exemptions may be found here.