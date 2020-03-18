LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Cam Patterson of UAMS, the number of screenings for coronavirus has risen exponentially.

As of Monday, UAMS had given 500 screenings in total. On Tuesday, UAMS gave 500 screenings in one day. This is the largest single-day number of screenings UAMS has seen in one day.

The majority of screenings did come back negative. The majority of confirmed cases in Arkansas are travel-related.

You do not need to be a patient at UAMS to get screened. Although you can drive up to the drive-thru triage, UAMS is encouraging people to go online to UAMS HealthNow first. Or call the hotline at (800) 632-4502.

Key facts to know:

33 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

50 people are under investigation

377 are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

