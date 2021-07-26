UAMS sees new peak of COVID-19 patients

The state’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,022 and its deaths increased by six.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video was filmed July 19, 2021.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has reached a new peak of COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson on Monday tweeted that the hospital's 66 COVID-19 patients surpasses the record it reached in January when it had 63.

"This is trending all in the wrong direction," Patterson said. "Especially as we are thinking about opening schools in the coming weeks."

Patterson also suggested to continue practicing mask wearing and social distancing in public. "I know it's convenient but it's better than the alternative which is either you're getting sick or you're passing the virus on to someone else."

The Department of Health said the number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 rose by 44 on Sunday to 919.

The rolling average number of daily new cases in the state has increased by 161% over the past two weeks.