UAMS to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at Saint Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held at Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St. in Little Rock.
The clinic will take place on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The clinic is available to pre-registered patients only. No onsite registration will be allowed. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
As of March 31, all Arkansans age 16 and older are eligible for vaccinations. A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.
To pre-register online, click here.
The vaccinations will be conducted by UAMS in cooperation with Saint Mark Baptist Church, The Derek Lewis Foundation, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Vaccinate the Natural State campaign, Bank of America Foundation and the Christian Ministerial Alliance.