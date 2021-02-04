UAMS to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at Saint Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock

UAMS will fold a Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St. in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held at Saint Mark Baptist Church, 5722 W. 12th St. in Little Rock.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic is available to pre-registered patients only. No onsite registration will be allowed. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.

As of March 31, all Arkansans age 16 and older are eligible for vaccinations. A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.

To pre-register online, click here.