UAMS to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Arkansans over 70, education staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to those over 70 and education workers.

The vaccine will be given at the UAMS clinic on the seventh floor of the Freeway Medical TOwer at 5800 W. 10th Street; appointments are required.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments can begin being made this Friday, Jan. 15 between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. by calling (501) 686-8960.

On Jan. 19, vaccine appointments can be made by calling the same number between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

In order to make an appointment or receive the vaccine, you do not need to be a UAMS patient.

The clinic's capacity is 300 vaccines a day.

For those 70 and older, you will need to provide a photo ID with your date of birth to show that you are eligible for the vaccine.

For school employees, a school ID badge is required.

"Through careful and strategic planning, the UAMS pharmacy, operational and patient care teams developed an efficient process for administering and documenting vaccines," UAMS said in a statement.

"As supplies of vaccines increase, UAMS plans to continue its partnership with the Health Department to expand its services as needed to ensure the most vulnerable people across the state have access to the vaccine."

A second appointment will be scheduled for each patient when they receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.