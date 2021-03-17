UCA encouraging many eligible students to get COVID-19 vaccine

Now that Group 1-C Arkansans are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the University of Central Arkansas is working to get students vaccinated.

CONWAY, Ark. — Now that Group 1C Arkansans are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the University of Central Arkansas is working to get students vaccinated.

"I do plan on absolutely getting it,” said Caleb Koros, a UCA student.

"I personally don't plan on taking it,” said Taebriunna Bartee, also a student the university.

Many students on UCA campus are now eligible for the vaccine, but some have mixed emotions while the university is working to spread the word about the opportunity with a goal to get back to normal campus-life come fall.

"Once we hit the point where all of our faculty, staff, and students have had access to the vaccine then we really know, we can turn the corner and really confidently plan to return to normal,” said Dr. Houston Davis, UCA president.

Dr. Davis is impressed with the vaccine availability in Conway.

He said the university has worked closely with local hospitals to coordinate appointments for eligible people on campus.

"Some of that is students and faculty going to the hospital for appointments, but then we are also talking about holding some large-scale vaccination clinics on our campus,” said Davis.

Some of the eligible students in group 1C include workers in food services, information technology, those aged 16 to 65 with at-risk health conditions, and those that live in student housing.

"Things look like they could be getting back to normal and I want to be a part of that,” said Koros.

Others who are on the fence said they need more time to make a decision about the vaccine.

"I have a pretty good immune system, and I think I've fought it well enough that I don't need it in the moment,” said Bartee.

Dr. Davis said a normal life will ultimately depend on getting enough of its population vaccinated.

"And we want to be able to invite the public on campus to enjoy things like athletics and performing arts events,” said Davis.

UCA is working with local hospitals to get a mass vaccine clinic available to students on campus.