CONWAY, Ark. — According to the University of Central Arkansas, the results for a student being tested for COVID-19 came back negative.

UCA believed the student was possibly exposed to COVID-19 while traveling. The student was quarantined while also following CDC guidelines during the time of testing.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and officials at the Health Department confirmed the state's first presumptive case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 11. It's considered presumptive because the CDC has to also confirm it -- which could take a few days.

After the first presumptive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the state, schools throughout Arkansas are making plans to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19.

Click here to see a list of schools in Arkansas with plans to prevent the further spread of the virus.

