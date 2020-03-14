SHERWOOD, Ark. — While the majority of people could experience mild symptoms of COVID-19, it can have detrimental effects on others who deal with underlying health conditions every day.

Pam Lewis has battled multiple sclerosis for decades. The medication she is taking right now suppresses her immune system.

"I have no protection right now, it's like chemotherapy," Lewis said.

Which is why she is taking extra precautions as Arkansas sees more cases of COVID-19.

"I'm not going to get into big crowds. I'm not going to church right now," she said.

A novel virus like COVID-19 can take a serious toll on her body.

"It would totally take me down. Besides that, I have asthma and diabetes," she said. "With my asthma and MS, I can obviously get really sick quickly."

This is why it is so important to stay home if you do have flu or cold-like symptoms. Coming into close contact with someone like Lewis, even if you don't know it, can have serious repercussions.

"You have to really care about your neighbor," she said.

The CDC says for most people, becoming seriously ill from the virus is thought to be low. But older adults and people of any age with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes and MS, are at greater risk for COVID-19.

"The virus would get in there and it's dangerous," Lewis said.

But, Lewis is not panicking about the situation.

"I have a lot of faith that God's got this," she said.

She hopes others will not panic as well and just be considerate of people like her.

"Just try not to touch anybody and wash your hands a lot and try not to touch your face," Lewis said.

