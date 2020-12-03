FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas has announced that the school has suspended in-person classes and had decided to move to online courses starting on Monday, March 16 in response to coronavirus precautions.

The school sent a notice saying that "health is our top priority" and said that "no members of the university community have been diagnosed with COVID-19."

The suspension of in-person classes will continue throughout the remainder of the semester.

The university said that the school is not closing and that university operations will continue, which includes housing, dining and other services.

"To be clear, this is not a closure. University operations continue. Housing, dining and other services continue to be provided," the university said. "However, students may choose to return to their family residence for the remainder of the semester."

The University of Arkansas Little Rock has also suspended "face-to-face" classes and will move to online classes until further notice.

On-campus events at UA Little Rock have been canceled through April 30. The school has also suspended out-of-state travel and visits from out-of-state guests.

