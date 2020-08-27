15 new positive COVID-19 cases at University of Arkansas

The added 15 cases bring a total of 44 since the university began tracking COVID-19 cases on August 10.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the University of Arkansas, there are 15 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 44 since the university began tracking cases on August 10.

The new update came in Wednesday as a result of testing that was done August 24-25.

According to the university's website, the overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is currently 1.2%.

The numbers include results of all university-affiliated testing, self-reported positive cases and any additional positive reports from the Arkansas Department of Health involving individuals who may have been on campus this semester.