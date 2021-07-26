VA to require all healthcare employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Veteran Affairs is the first federal agency to mandate the vaccine for its employees.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Monday, the Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs announced all medical personnel within the VA will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries, and chiropractors who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves.

They will have eight weeks to become fully vaccinated.

"Really it doesn't change how we go about it, because the Department of Veterans Affairs—since they come from the federal government they were pulling from the federal pool," said Colonel Robert Ator, the State Vaccination Coordinator.

In the past several weeks, Arkansas has seen a dramatic increase in the vaccination rate. Col. Ator said there has been a 55 to 60% increase in demand for the shot.

This increase has helped some counties reach more than 50% vaccinated - something that Gov. Asa Hutchison wanted to be accomplished by the end of July.

But something holding some Arkansans back from getting the shot is FDA approval. President Biden's Press Secretary Jen Psaki says it won't be long now.

"We understand to have the desire to have full approval of course as well. We're hopeful to see that in the coming months," said Psaki.