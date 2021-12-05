Saline County pharmacies team up, begin outreach efforts for vaccinating those in the community

As community events are starting back up, pharmacists are hoping to educate and vaccinate more of their community by meeting them where they are.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Saline County pharmacies are working together to get more people in their community vaccinated through education and outreach.

Since eligibility opened up to everyone over 16, many pharmacists have shared that the people that wanted to get the shot have already received it.

As for the remainder of the population, the focus has become about meeting people where they are.

Maddison Schuller, an intern at West Side Pharmacy in Benton, said that's exactly what some of the local pharmacies are trying to do in Saline County.

"We're just looking to bring the vaccines to the people and be out there," Schuller said.

Before COVID-19 began, Schuller said that you could spot pharmacists from West Side Pharmacy at numerous community events around the county.

"We had been to some events at the Benton Event Center and we had been to a few Third Thursdays," she said.

With normal life seemingly right around the corner Schuller stated that the pharmacy will be showing face again, but this time with the intent to get more people vaccinated.

"By us going to these events, we're able to reach out," Schuller said.

"Kind of educate and just advertise that we are available."

Schuller believes that the people who are unvaccinated consists of those who don't want it, those who are on the fence about it, or those who just don't think it's convenient.

For those reasons, Schuller believes that having the shots available where people already are is key to solving these hurdles.

"It's a walk up, you don't have to make an appointment and it's more around the patient's time," Schuller said.

Depending on the location of the event, Schuller mentioned that they won't be able to give out the vaccine every time.

In those moments, the pharmacies will be there to provide education, according to Schuller.

"I think it's just important for us to be out there and show that the vaccines do work," she said.

By teaming up with local pharmacies in the area, Schuller believes that they'll be able to reach a wider patient base and improve their community's health one conversation and one shot at a time.

"We are just looking to be able to go out, meet people, discuss the vaccines, and really get people vaccinated and healthy," Schuller said.