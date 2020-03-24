Viewer Ann P. sent us a question about making protective masks.

She had seen instructions online and wanted to know if they worked.

Ann is definitely not alone. There are a lot of articles about this right now.

So let’s break this down:

THE QUESTION:

Can you make your own masks? Do they work? And when should you be wearing one?

THE ANSWER:

According to the CDC and WHO, masks are only to be used when caring for someone who is sick or if you, yourself are sick.



Most homemade masks are made out of forms of cloth. While they may be better than nothing in a crisis situation, the CDC and WHO do not recommend their use.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the WHO, a person should only wear a mask when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (especially coughing) or looking after someone who is sick with the virus.

The CDC suggests the use of a homemade mask like a bandanna or a scarf as a last resource when medical masks are not available, but also notes that homemade masks are not PPE (personal protective equipment). This is because their capability to protect healthcare personnel is unknown. If this option is considered, the homemade mask should be combined with a face shield that covers the entire front and sides of the face.

The WHO has a guide on mask use and management and specifically says that cloth (cotton, gauze, etc.) are not recommended under any circumstances.

Homemade masks should only be used as a last resource, and they’re not recommended by health authorities. As for making then, while they need to be accompanied by a face shield, they should also be washed properly or disposed of. If someone is following DIY mask instructions, they should follow the pattern of a medical expert, and only as a last resource.