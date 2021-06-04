Yes, you should still get the vaccine after testing positive for COVID. Here's why

One viewer asked, "I would just like to know why people who have had Covid still need the vaccine?"

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked one of the lowest when it comes to people who have been fully vaccinated.

Many have questions about why a person would need the protection if they already contracted the virus.

Tonight we verify.

A THV11 viewer writes, "I would just like to know why people who have had Covid still need the vaccine? Basic concepts of immunity would say one who has had the illness should already be immune."

To answer this question, we asked the Arkansas Department of Health.

They say: "The reason that the vaccine is recommended for people who have had COVID-19 is because it appears humans do not develop lasting immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

There have been well-documented cases of people getting infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus twice. This is similar to other coronavirus infections that humans get which cause about 30% of the common colds."

So tonight we can verify: People can get these viruses over and over again and the immunity produced by natural COVID-19 infection is highly variable.

That is why people who have contracted COVID are still encouraged to get the vaccine.