How to get a COVID vaccine, test from Walgreens

Walgreens is offering in-store coronavirus vaccinations at some of its locations, but you must first set up an online account and go through a pre-screening process.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Walgreens is now offering in-store COVID-19 vaccinations at some of its stores across the country. Unfortunately, it's not as simple as walking in and getting a flu shot. Vaccine doses are still in short supply across the U.S. and likely will be through the spring, at least.

How to sign up for a COVID vaccine in-store from Walgreens

The pharmacy says, following guidance from public officials, its vaccinations are limited to individuals who are 16 years of age or older and meet state-specific eligibility criteria.

NOTE: Currently there is no guarantee as to how many appointments/doses are available and at which Walgreens pharmacy locations in Arkansas or the rest of the U.S. they will be administered.

You can find out if you are eligible in your state here (For instance in Arkansas, you must be in Phase 1A or 1B of the COVID vaccine distribution plan.)

If you are eligible, you can schedule your COVID vaccination at Walgreens here. (You will set up an online account and complete a short screening before being approved and given a time/day/location.)

How can I get tested for COVID at Walgreens?