Walmart AMP encouraging all concert attendees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

ROGERS, Ark. — In light of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in our region, the Walmart AMP is encouraging all patrons to wear masks in the venue regardless of vaccination status.
The AMP is also partnering with the NWA Council to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at some of its upcoming shows including Lady A and The Black Crowes.
This announcement comes as the state continues to see an increase in COVID-19 infections.
To slow the spread of the virus, Washington Regional Medical Center is encouraging Arkansans to take the following steps:
- If you are vaccinated, please encourage friends and family to get vaccinated and continue to be vigilant.
- If you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated today. If you are hesitant or have questions about the vaccine, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 479-463-2055 to speak to a medical professional.
- Regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when out in public. The prevalence of the virus in our community is high – hospitals are asking everyone to mask up and stay safe to help flatten the curve.
- Practice social distancing. Regularly wash your hands and avoid large gatherings.
- Stay home when you are sick.