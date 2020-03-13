BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Associates working for Walmart's U.S. corporate offices will work from home through at least Friday, April 3, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The news comes following a memo sent to associates on Friday, Mar. 13.

"As you know, a number of organizations have postponed major events, classes and conferences as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). In consultation with state and local health officials, and with the guidance of our Chief Medical Officer, we have made the decision that associates based in our U.S. corporate offices should work remotely through at least Friday, April 3. Internationally, this decision will be made by our in-market leadership teams based on what is best for their situation."

Walmart stores will remain open.

A limited amount of employees will still work at corporate offices as need.

"We know this is a challenging time, and it will require all of us to be patient and flexible and to support one another."

Read the full memo below: