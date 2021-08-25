The jail, along with a local doctor, is being questioned about using Ivermectin, a livestock deworming medication, to treat COVID-19 symptoms.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Detention Center is gaining national attention after allegedly giving inmates Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug used on livestock, to treat COVID-19.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a warning after a surge of people started taking the medication meant for large animals.

ADH says people are using veterinary-grade Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, but that the drug can be very dangerous because it’s meant to kill parasites in large animals and is not FDA approved for humans.

During a finance and budget committee meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24, jail officials were presenting their 2022 budget, which included the jail's physician, Dr. Rob Karas, asking for a 10% increase in the medical services contract. This is what led elected official Eva Madison to speak about the issue, according to CBS News.

Madison told committee members and jail officials that a county employee, who opted to stay anonymous to the public, told her that he was sent to the jail's clinic to get a COVID-19 test. He said after testing negative, he was given a $76 prescription for Ivermectin.

According to CBS News, he was concerned about the medication and asked his primary care physician about it, who told him to throw it in the trash.

While this individual "had the good fortune to have a physician that he could go to and ask for a second opinion," Madison said at the meeting, "our inmates do not have that choice."

The FDA continues to warn against the use of Ivermectin in humans to treat COVID-19.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

Veterinary-grade Ivermectin is a common deworming medication that kills parasites in large animals like cows and sheep. It can easily be found and purchased over the counter at farm supply stores.

According to CBS News, Karas Health Care, Dr. Karas' practice, has been touting Ivermectin for months. On July 16, the practice posted on Facebook, "if anybody you know test positive send them or [sic] way and we'll get them started on doxy, singular, ivermectin, vitamin d, vitamin c and zinc."

The post was flagged by Facebook with the message: "Some unapproved COVID-19 treatments may cause serious harm."

ADH sent the following statement to 5NEWS saying, "Ivermectin is not approved by the FDA for use and treatment in COVID-19, but it is approved for other illnesses and physicians have the ability to prescribe medications for off-label use."

County sheriff, Tim Helder, says he was made aware by Dr. Karas Tuesday afternoon that COVID-positive detainees have been offered Ivermectin.

"The sheriff defended it, said that Karas has been regularly prescribing ivermectin at the jail during the pandemic," Madison said.