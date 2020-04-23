SEATTLE — Bill Gates, who predicted this pandemic five years ago, is now turning his attention to what’s next — and the simplest way to describe it, he says, is “semi-normal.”

People will be able to go out again after lockdown orders are lifted, “but not as often, and not to crowded places,” Gates writes in a new blog post.

“Picture restaurants that only seat people at every other table, and airplanes where every middle seat is empty,” he writes in the post. “Schools are open, but you can’t fill a stadium with 70,000 people. People are working some and spending some, but not as much as they were before the pandemic. In short, times are abnormal but not as abnormal as during the first phase.”

He makes it clear that this semi-normal state won’t be a temporary condition.

