Watson Chapel 1st grade teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Watson Chapel School District Facebook page, a teacher has died after complications of COVID-19.

Angela Francis, 1st grade teacher with the Watson Chapel School District, died on Friday, Oct. 16.

"The Watson Chapel School District offers their deepest condolences to the family of Angela Francis," the post said. "She lost her battle with Covid today! Our prayers and thoughts are with her family and her Edgewood family."

