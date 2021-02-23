What COVID-19 vaccine phase is Arkansas currently in?

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues distribution across Arkansas, it can be difficult to keep up with new information, including if you're eligible.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Jan. 18, the beginning of Phase 1B meant vaccinations could be administered to Arkansans aged 70 and older as well as education staff, which included child care.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Hutchinson announced the minimum age requirement of the COVID-19 vaccination plan to be lowered to those aged 65 and older, effectively making the vaccine available to an additional 115,000 more Arkansans.

We will continue to update this article as Arkansas moves into different vaccination phases.

Additional information on Phase 1B:

Vaccines available through community pharmacies in every county

Call ahead to make an appointment

Vaccine clinics and events may be available at area hospitals or health care providers

Visit healthy.arkansas.gov for further details

Districts will determine how many doses are needed and then reach out to the ADH to schedule a vaccination clinic

For a full list of Arkansas pharmacies providing the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

So far, there have been 534,479 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given in Arkansas.

Later in Phase 1B, Gov. Hutchinson said the vaccine will be available to essential workers, including:

Food and agriculture workers

Firefighters/police that weren't included in Phase 1A

Manufacturing workers

Public transit workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Essential government workers

Other correctional staff





Phase 1C (estimated to happen around April 2021)

People between the ages of 16 and 64 who have high-risk medical conditions

Transportation & logistics

Water & wastewater

Food service

Shelter & housing

Public safety

Finance

IT & communications

Energy

Media

Public Health Workers