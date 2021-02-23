What COVID-19 vaccine phase is Arkansas currently in?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Jan. 18, the beginning of Phase 1B meant vaccinations could be administered to Arkansans aged 70 and older as well as education staff, which included child care.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Hutchinson announced the minimum age requirement of the COVID-19 vaccination plan to be lowered to those aged 65 and older, effectively making the vaccine available to an additional 115,000 more Arkansans.
We will continue to update this article as Arkansas moves into different vaccination phases.
Additional information on Phase 1B:
- Vaccines available through community pharmacies in every county
- Call ahead to make an appointment
- Vaccine clinics and events may be available at area hospitals or health care providers
- Visit healthy.arkansas.gov for further details
- Districts will determine how many doses are needed and then reach out to the ADH to schedule a vaccination clinic
For a full list of Arkansas pharmacies providing the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
So far, there have been 534,479 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given in Arkansas.
Later in Phase 1B, Gov. Hutchinson said the vaccine will be available to essential workers, including:
- Food and agriculture workers
- Firefighters/police that weren't included in Phase 1A
- Manufacturing workers
- Public transit workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Essential government workers
- Other correctional staff
Phase 1C (estimated to happen around April 2021)
- People between the ages of 16 and 64 who have high-risk medical conditions
- Transportation & logistics
- Water & wastewater
- Food service
- Shelter & housing
- Public safety
- Finance
- IT & communications
- Energy
- Media
- Public Health Workers
These phases have been based on initial ACIP recommendations. Phases 1B and 1C are subject to change depending on further ACIP recommendations and vaccine supply.