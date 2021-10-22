Here's what Arkansans need to know about the latest vaccine guidance

With new information coming out from the CDC and FDA concerning booster shots, it's important for eligible Arkansans to receive theirs.

ARKANSAS, USA — New COVID-19 data in Arkansas shows that 1-in-5 Arkansans are considered breakthrough COVID cases – that's why booster shots for the vaccines are important.

With new information coming out concerning the shots, THV11 is breaking down what you need to know.

Let's start with the big one – booster shots. All three vaccines approved for use in the United States have booster shots available.

If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved a second dose for anyone who got it. That shot comes two months after your first dose.

When it comes to Pfizer and Moderna, there are a few more rules.

Right now, booster shots are only available for those 65 and older or those 18 and up that work in a long term care setting. It's also available to those with an underlying health condition or those who work in a high risk setting.

Another big announcement when it comes to booster shots – the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced people can mix-and-match them. Previously, you had to get the same shot for your second dose and booster shot.

Now, it doesn't matter which one you receive. So, if you got Pfizer for your first shot and Moderna for the second, that's ok.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said this change makes accessing the vaccine easier than ever.

"Hopefully, you know, that will make it possible for people to easily, conveniently, at whatever timing they need to get those booster doses and if they haven't gotten vaccinated in the first place to go ahead and get started.," she said.

That brings us to another big question – when can kids younger than 12 get the vaccine?

Right now Pfizer is the only one approved for anyone under 18, and the company announced Friday that kid-sized doses of its vaccine appear safe and are nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The shots for that younger age group could begin in the next few weeks. Dr. Dillaha said this is good, and could get us out of the pandemic soon.