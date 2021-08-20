Why Arkansans should not be concerned about the Lambda variant just yet

COVID-19's Lambda variant is making its rounds on social media as being more infectious than the Delta variant. Arkansas experts say we still don't know enough.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We're focused on answering your questions about the pandemic. Some of you have asked us about the new Lambda variant and whether it's something of concern.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist, said the variant is still being researched around the world. In some countries, particularly in South America, the Lambda variant is more common.

In the U.S., there are less than 1,500 cases of the Lambda variant: that's less than .5% of the total cases.

Since March, there have only been 9 known cases of the variant in Arkansas.

"It is also important to note that it's not even listed as a variant of concern or a variant of interest in the United States," Dillaha said.

In March, Arkansas saw people infected with several different COVID-19 variants, including Lambda. At the time, Lambda made up 7% of those infections, and 58% of infections were from lesser variants.

Currently, 93% of cases in Arkansas are from the Delta variant. The other 7% is from Alpha-- the first major variant of COVID-19.

Some concern of Lambda is that it will be more infectious and lessen the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. Dillaha said those claims have not been proven.

She said right now, Delta is showing to be more infectious than any variant we've seen and for Lambda to become dominant, it would have to outcompete Delta.