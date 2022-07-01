How to get a free at-home COVID test in Arkansas

As the omicron variant continues to spread, Arkansas purchased 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 tests that it plans to give out for free at different locations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the omicron variant continues to spread, Arkansas purchased 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 tests that it plans to give out for free at different locations around the state.

But, this purchase has led to many questions from Arkansans such as:

Who is eligible to receive an at-home test for free?

How many tests can each person or family receive?

When will the tests be available?

The at-home tests are free to all Arkansans, meaning everyone in the state is eligible to get one.

Each individual person is limited to one kit of two at-home tests per day, while each family has a daily limit of three kits that consist of six at-home tests in total.

As far as when the tests will be available? The Arkansas Department of Health says that the first shipment will be ready starting Jan. 11, while additional shipments are expected to come in later in the future.

If you're interested in picking up an at-home test kit, you can find a map of the pick-up locations here.