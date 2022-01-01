Where to get a COVID-19 test in Arkansas

With COVID-19 cases climbing in Arkansas, everyone is wondering where to get tested.

As the omicron variant causes COVID-19 cases to climb across Arkansas and around the country, everyone is on the hunt for a quick, accurate and easy way to get tested.

Whether you want it free or fast, there are tons of options whether you're looking for an at-home test, PCR test, or COVID-19 antibody test.

The Biden administration is promising to supply 500 million at-home tests to those who need them across the country for free. In the meantime, pharmacies in Arkansas are having a hard time keeping them on the shelves.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has asked the ADH to order 1.5 million rapid tests to give to Arkansans for free, which will be available in local health units and public libraries across the state soon.

If you're looking to get a PCR test, UAMS has a drive-thru screening site meant for those with symptoms seeking a COVID-19 test.

According to the Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI), blood donors will know more about the status of their immunity to COVID-19 thanks to a new antibody testing method they're offering.

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 31, individuals who get the new testing will be able to find out if they have antibodies from the COVID vaccine and whether those antibodies come from natural infection or the vaccine and boosters.

The Arkansas Department of Health has a map of COVID-19 testing sites that you can access here.