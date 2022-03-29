Who is eligible for a second COVID booster shot?

Officials have approved a second booster shot for certain groups, including high risk groups.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA gave the go-ahead for some high risk groups to get another booster shot to help protect against COVID-19.

UAMS Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Rawle Seupaul believes the dose presents an opportunity for people to maintain protection before another wave.

"I think getting ahead of it is exactly the opportunity that we don't want to squander...If we have a vulnerable part of our population that is at risk for becoming infected, getting that population vaccinated or in this case boosted, should help mitigate any additional surges," he said.

Studies show that months after each vaccination dose, protection against COVID begins to fade.

Right now, health agencies don't consider it a problem for healthy adults and children, but for at-risk groups (like seniors and majorly immunocompromised), a fourth shot is now allowed.

Kavanaugh Pharmacy co-owner and pharmacist Anne Pace welcoming today "people over 50 that have [had] four months since their first booster shot" to get their second booster.

And just a few hours after the CDC's recommendation, Kavanaugh Pharmacy saw about 60 patients come in for the dose.

"Luckily we already have those processes in place from the last two years of vaccinations, and so people kind of know the drill and know what to do," Pace said.

And the Arkansas Department of Health is keeping a close eye on protection as a new omicron sub-variant spreads.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha explained, "People who didn't get the booster dose were not as nearly protected from the omicron variant as those who got that booster dose."

And now that the new BA.2 virus dominant in America for the first time, the department is hoping it doesn't cause another spike.

"We have been tracking it for that reason...But right now, we're not seeing that and we're hopeful that it won't happen," Dillaha said.

As local medical experts now prepare for the risk that future variants could cause future spikes.

"I don't think anyone has the patience or the tolerance for another surge," Dr. Seupaul added.

The CDC also recommended Tuesday that people who got one or two J&J shots should do the 'mix- and- match' and get another booster to best increase their protection.