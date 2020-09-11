Will there be a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks now that the election is over?

After months of negotiations, will a new president and new Congress lead to an end to the stalemate and help for Americans?

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the election finally (somewhat) over, many lawmakers in Washington are anxious to get back to work with a new President and new Congress.

And for many Americans, the top question they have for President-Elect Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is if they should prepare their bank accounts for another $1,200 stimulus check.

It was March when Congress enacted an unprecedented $2.3 trillion pandemic rescue package. The CARES Act sent stimulus checks to every American who made $75,000 or less and also included $500 for every child dependent.

Latest on Stimulus Talks

The Trump administration and top Congressional Democrats have been in a months-long stalemate over new relief legislation. Both sides trillions of dollars apart when lawmakers left Washington for the August recess.

There was some working happening quietly behind the scenes in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

House Democrats proposed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that included another round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

White House negotiations, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, brokered talks of a compromise with Pelosi on a slightly smaller $1.9 trillion stimulus.

The Pelosi-Mnuchin talks involved pandemic jobless aid, a second round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans, money for schools, testing and vaccines.

But they were at odds over refundable tax credits for the working poor and families with children, bonus unemployment benefits as well as how much money states and local governments should get.

Senate Republicans were proposing a skinny stimulus package of $500 billion with no stimulus checks for Americans.

May : House passed the HEROES Act that called for more than $3T in spending, including $1,200 stimulus checks.

: House passed the HEROES Act that called for more than $3T in spending, including $1,200 stimulus checks. July : Senate introduces HEALS Act that included a second round of stimulus checks; President Trump says he wanted checks to be more than $1,200 while GOP Senators proposed $1,000 stimulus checks

: Senate introduces HEALS Act that included a second round of stimulus checks; President Trump says he wanted checks to be more than $1,200 while GOP Senators proposed $1,000 stimulus checks August : Congress recesses without agreement

: Congress recesses without agreement October: House passes updated HEROES Act, a $1 trillion aid bill; Trump proposes a legislation that would only include $1,200 stimulus checks

What happens Next?

McConnell says he wants a stimulus package passed before the end of the year, but it's unclear of how much can or will be accomplished with a lame duck president.

There is also the question mark of Democrats gaining control of the Senate after two January runoffs in Georgia. It is possible that Democrats could control the U.S. House, U.S. Senate and the White House, making it easier to pass a stimulus bill.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with their coronavirus task force Monday. In addition to talks about vaccines and masks, part of the task force will also be tackling the financial uncertainties of Covid-19.

On his campaign website, Biden says he will work with Congress to extend the extra $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits that expired in July. If Democrats do not gain control of the Senate, this could be a real sticking point as both parties disagree about these benefits.

Biden also wants a $200 per month increase in Social Security checks.

Bottom Line