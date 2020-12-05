BRYANT, Ark. — Youth baseball and softball teams have been playing the waiting game as COVID-19 brought sports to a halt.

The Major League Baseball stadiums remain empty, but some kids in central Arkansas are on the practice fields.

Central Arkansas cities are taking different approaches regarding youth sports practices.

“Youth sports are not allowed to have competitions, however, effective this past Friday, which was May 8, we have started allowing practices on the field,” Bryant Mayor Allen Scott said.

Scott said fields are open for practice under new guidelines.

RELATED: NFL schedule release Thursday: How will coronavirus affect it?

“They’re not allowed to use the dugouts and a couple of other things like that. So, we’ve taken the steps as recommended through the Department of Health and the CDC.”

Mayor Scott plans to open more of the town’s recreational parks.

“Today our disc golf and pavilions and the tennis courts will open as well.”

He said he feels confident opening ballparks so children can practice if they are social distancing.

“There should not be more than 50 people at a time there, either players or spectators.”

Although parks are opening, Mayor Scott said there isn’t a rush to bring children if you don’t feel comfortable.

“Parents concerned about practice starting up and they’re worried that their children may be exposed to something, then I would just suggest that they refrain from practicing at this moment.”

No games will be held until the governor gives the ‘ok.’

RELATED: Gov. Hutchinson 'distressed' by people not social distancing in Arkansas

“There are individual practice opportunities if you maintain the social distancing and comply with the guidelines, but it has not been approved yet for team sports,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said at Monday’s press conference.

He said team sports will be considered for announcements in late May to give guidance for activities in June or July.

The cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock said their baseball complexes will stay closed until it’s safer to reopen.