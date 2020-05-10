Country Fresh fruit chunks recalled for possible listeria contamination

RaceTrac and Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A limited quantity of Country Fresh fruit chunks is being recalled due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in packing the product.

The FDA made these findings during a recent inspection.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall affects product codes of watermelon items shipped directly to Walmart and RaceTrac’s retail distribution centers stores in select stores located in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The product was packaged in a variety of clam shell containers. The best-if-used by dates of October 2, 3, and 4, 2020 and the SKUs are as follows:

Walmart – Freshness Guaranteed

Watermelon 4 x 10 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672

Watermelon 2 x 32 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672

Watermelon Chunks 2 x 42 oz – UPC Code: 681131180658

Watermelon Spears 4 x 16 oz – UPC Code: 681131180665

Summer Blend FTC 4 x 5 oz – UPC Code: 681131355094

RaceTrac

Watermelon 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641000644

Melon Trio 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641031945

Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date associated with these recalled items. The recalled products were distributed from 9/23/2020 – 9/25/2020.

RaceTrac and Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately. Customers with recalled watermelon should discard it immediately and not consume it.