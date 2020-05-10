Country Fresh fruit chunks recalled for possible listeria contamination

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A limited quantity of Country Fresh fruit chunks is being recalled due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in packing the product.
The FDA made these findings during a recent inspection.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recall affects product codes of watermelon items shipped directly to Walmart and RaceTrac’s retail distribution centers stores in select stores located in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The product was packaged in a variety of clam shell containers. The best-if-used by dates of October 2, 3, and 4, 2020 and the SKUs are as follows:
Walmart – Freshness Guaranteed
- Watermelon 4 x 10 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672
- Watermelon 2 x 32 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672
- Watermelon Chunks 2 x 42 oz – UPC Code: 681131180658
- Watermelon Spears 4 x 16 oz – UPC Code: 681131180665
- Summer Blend FTC 4 x 5 oz – UPC Code: 681131355094
RaceTrac
- Watermelon 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641000644
- Melon Trio 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641031945
Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date associated with these recalled items. The recalled products were distributed from 9/23/2020 – 9/25/2020.
RaceTrac and Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately. Customers with recalled watermelon should discard it immediately and not consume it.
Watermelon 32oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20
Watermelon 32oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20
Watermelon 42oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20
Watermelon 42oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20
Watermelon 16oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20
Watermelon 16oz, Lot URS0103, Use By 10/4/20
Watermelon 10oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20
Watermelon 10oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20
Watermelon 10oz, Lot URS0103, Use By 10/4/2
Watermelon 5.5oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/4/20
Summer Blend 5oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20
Summer Blend 5oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20
Summer Blend 5oz, Lot URS0103, Use By 10/4/20
Melon Trio 5.5oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/4/20