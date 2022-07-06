The impact of COVID long-haul on your sleep

Those suffering from long-haul symptoms often complain how it impacts their sleep.

CLEVELAND — If you're one of the many still dealing with the after effects of a COVID-19 infection, you're not alone. One of the most common issues impacting many involves sleep difficulties.

“Mainly what we are finding is that they complain from insomnia, fatigue, also brain fog, some of them present sometimes circadian rhythm disorders,” said Cinthya Pena, MD, sleep specialist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Pena said circadian rhythm disorders occur when a person’s internal clock is out of sync with their environment. As a result, they may suffer from insomnia, daytime sleepiness, difficult waking up, depression and stress in relationships.

Dr. Pena said they don’t know why some COVID long-haulers are experiencing sleep-related issues, but research is ongoing.

No one knows how long symptoms may last, but those involving sleep may be treatable. Talk to your doctor or a sleep specialist if you have concerns.

