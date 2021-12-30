COVID safety top of mind as people gather for New Year's celebrations

Thousands are expected to be together and, while everyone wants to have a good time, you are still encouraged to stay safe.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Doctors, pharmacists and the Arkansas Department of Health all agree that people should be mindful if they are planning to ring in the new year with friends or at a bar.

Fireworks and cheers for a new year are a familiar sound that just about everyone can recognize.

However, this year's celebrations for some families will be anything but traditional.

"I think we're just gonna be at home. We had plans to be with family, but Omicron has been creeping up," Froilan Bernardo said.

He and his wife will be avoiding the usual party and will comfortably watch the ball drop from their living room.

"I'm not fearful, just trying to be cautious," Bernardo said.

For Tamica and Jeremy Flowers, the Omicron variant that is spreading rapidly has also halted their their New Year's eve plans.

"It definitely makes us very kind of nervous," Flowers said. "I really don't want to see sickness come upon them. And I want them to remain as healthy as they possibly can."

Leaders with ADH recommend that regardless of your vaccination status, keep your New Year's gatherings small.

In his news conference on Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said that people should take precautions this weekend.

"I'm going to be getting together with some friends that I know who've been vaccinated in a control environment," Hutchinson said. "So I encourage everyone to be around vaccinated people. If they are not vaccinated, everybody should wear a mask."

This all boils down to three things: safety, symptoms and testing.

Health leaders with the Arkansas Department of Health said the following:

"We recommend that people, whether they are fully vaccinated or not, keep their New Year’s Eve gatherings small, avoid crowded places, wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash their hands often. Those who are unvaccinated or vaccinated but at higher risk for severe illness should be especially cautious. The omicron variant is the most infectious variant to date."

Doctors with UAMS said people should be watchful for symptoms:

"COVID symptoms include ANY of the following; cough, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, sneezing, headache, fever, muscle aches, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, among others."

They also add that at-home testing, albeit effective, aren't always accurate.

"If home antigen test is positive, begin home isolation and there is no need for confirmatory testing, as false positives are exceedingly rare. If home antigen test is negative, this should be confirmed with a PCR test as home antigen tests are more likely to be falsely negative."

UAMS also tells me nearly half of Arkansans still are not vaccinated and about 80% haven't received a booster shot.