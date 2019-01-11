LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's that time of year again... Saturday night, before you go to bed, turn those clocks back an hour because the time change happens early Sunday morning before most of us are awake.

This weekend we are ringing in November - meaning colder temperatures, the holiday season and the time change.

For everyone wondering whether setting back the clock can set back your health, too—the doctor we asked said it can.

Dr. Victoria Flynn, a psychiatry professor at UAMS, said the spring-forward is harder on us, but this time change has impacts of its own.

"Any time the sleep schedule is shifting, that can affect cortisol levels in the body, it can affect basically the stress response in the body," she said.

Aside from feeling groggy in the morning, Flynn said doctors tend to see more seasonal patterns for mental health and mental illness in fall and winter.

"Whenever there's less sunlight, days are shorter. That does tend to increase any decompensation or mental health symptoms," she said.

Flynn said some studies show an increase in car accidents this weekend because people have that extra hour to stay and could be driving later at night.

"That may not be so much related to the time change, it may be our behavioral response to the time change," she said.

So, what are some tips to combat the change in sleep schedule and how you feel personally?

1.) Stay consistent with your sleep schedule.

Flynn said waking up at the same time, even on the weekend, especially after this time change allows you to adjust more quickly.

2.) Your body needs to see bright light in the morning.

Flynn said it helps keep your body clock running smoothly, preventing that foggy "jet-lagged" feeling. She said whether it means walking the dog in the morning or using a special lightbox, morning light can chase away the winter blues.

Flynn said physically getting out of bed is key.

3.) A Vitamin D supplement can improve wintertime mood.

She said you will feel the switch the most two to three days after.

"I would expect it’ll take until mid-week for you to get adjusted to the change," Flynn said.

She said stability in your sleep schedule all year round is the most important thing.

"Consistency is key so as regular as you can be with your sleep schedule, especially during these periods of change that’ll more likely be helpful during those transitions," Flynn said.

THV11 also asked people in the community how they feel about Daylight Saving Time. Out of the six people we asked, only one said they liked it.

James Hilyard said it's "the craziest thing we do in this country."

"It's like cutting the end off of a blanket and putting it on the front and seeing the blanket's longer," he said.

Amy Addison said it's "pointless."

"It really affects everybody's natural biological clock," she said.

Some states don't honor Daylight Saving Time anymore and four of the people we spoke to thinks Arkansas should do away with it.

"Out of all the things Congress could do that would actually be productive, they could actually eliminate daylight saving time and stop throwing everybody off sync," Hilyard said.