LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You may have already picked up a tube or container of activated charcoal toothpaste or powder on your grocery run, but some dentists said that’s not a good idea.

The product is a new fad circulating on social media that promises a whiter, brighter smile.

But Dr. Ashley McMillan, a dentist at the University of Arkansas Medical Science, said activated charcoal can do more harm to your teeth than good.

"When I first learned about it, it was through Instagram, not through the American Dental Association,” said Dr. McMillan.

That in itself was a red flag for dentists like McMillan, working every day to protect their patients’ oral health.

"When I have something in front of me that looks like it could hurt the enamel and be extremely abrasive to it and cause sensitivity and exposure of the underlying layer of dentin, I’m concerned,” said McMillan.

Kelsey Sutton, a dental hygienist at UAMS, tried the product for herself.

"You know, you put it on your toothbrush, and brush it on your teeth,” said Sutton.

After using it for about two months, the only thing Sutton noticed was false promises.

"You know, the big thing is to whiten your teeth and I didn't see the results from that,” said Sutton.

Dr. McMillan said while some people may see a whiter smile from using the product, it's just a temporary solution that's not beneficial to oral health.

"It's not solidifying the enamel. It's not making the teeth any healthier,” said McMillan.

She prefers her patients to stay away from activated charcoal altogether.

"I would say not to go with what's trendy or on Instagram or what's a fad, but go with what's been tested and proven in clinical practice,” said McMillan.

Dr. McMillan suggests you consult a professional before using teeth whitening products.

She said there are over the counter teeth whitening products that are safe for your teeth.

You should look for approval from the American Dental Association found on the packaging.

