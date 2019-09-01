LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Department of Health said an additional death due to the flu has been recorded I the past week.

The department said Tuesday that a total of 11 people have now died due to influenza during the flu season that began in September, including one juvenile.

Arkansas recorded 227 deaths last flu season, which was the most on record for the past three decades.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 80,000 people died nationwide last flu season from the illness, which was the highest death toll in at least four decades