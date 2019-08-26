According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, all Arkansans have access to mental health and addiction services.

DHS offers these mental health & addiction services to Arkansans who have limited incomes:

Individual & Group Counseling

Family Counseling

Substance abuse and addiction counseling and treatment

Parent and child counseling for children under 4

Medication management

Help during a mental health crisis.

If you have Medicaid, or are without insurance coverage and can't pay for treatment on your own, you can get counseling and treatment services paid for by the state.

Steps to access care:

Call the DHS Mental Health & Addiction Services Support Line 1-844-763-0198

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Let person answering phone know if you have insurance. It's okay if you don't. Choose a provider to call for an appointment. At your first appointment, you will meet your provider who will talk with you and decide what services you may need. Some providers may require proof of income and a small payment at the time of services. Ask if your provider has a sliding fee scale based on income.

When seeking help for mental health or addiction services for yourself or a loved one, you may also call the Mental Health & Addiction Support Line at 1-844-763-0198 to locate providers in your area.

After locating a provider in your area, you can call for immediate and confidential help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Following the initial call, available services will vary from person to person.If you are facing a medical emergency, please dial 911.

For more information, click here.