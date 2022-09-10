Critical need for plasma donations

Plasma can be lifesaving for people with immunodeficiencies. Donations dropped 40% during the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the healthcare community continues to recover from the pandemic, some patients with immunodeficiencies are still feeling its impact. That’s because COVID-19 caused plasma donations to go down, and there is now a critical shortage.

It is literally liquid gold.

“Plasma is the component of blood that contains all the critical proteins that we use to keep ourselves healthy. Like immunoglobulins to prevent infections, coagulation factors to keep us from bleeding and then there are other proteins in the plasma to keep us nice and healthy,” Hematologist Dr. Claudio Sandoval said.

It’s a lifesaving treatment for people with immunodeficiencies, like Shannon Bauer. Plasma replacement therapy has helped to improve her quality of life.

“Every three to four months I was having a sinus infection, pneumonia or bronchitis and those aren’t little things. And now I don’t have to worry about that as much anymore. I still have to be prudent as anyone with my diagnosis does, but it’s changed my life,” Bauer said.

An unfortunate side effect of the pandemic, plasma donations dropped 40% and now there is now a critical shortage.

Donating plasma is just as simple as donating blood, and donors can get paid for doing it.

It can be emotionally rewarding too.

“It truly, truly is lifesaving. I think every donor should be acknowledged for that and be told that and be given a badge that I saved someone’s life today,” Sandoval said.

You can donate plasma through the Red Cross or other blood banks like Octapharma or BioLife.