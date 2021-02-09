DONATE NOW: THV11 partnering with American Red Cross of Arkansas for Hurricane Ida relief

People dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida need our help.

Hurricane Ida has devastated thousands of people from Louisiana, surrounding states, and all the way to the east coast.

More than 30 deaths have been blamed on the storm and thousands remain without power or running water days after the hurricane hit.

THV11 is partnering with the American Red Cross of Arkansas to give us all a chance to help.

You can CLICK HERE to donate to the Red Cross, or use the red DONATE button on our homepage.

Red Cross helps victims of storms like Hurricane Ida find necessities like food and shelter. It also offers support as people cope with life-changing storms.

Volunteers from Arkansas traveled to Louisiana earlier this week to provide assistance to the area.