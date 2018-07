LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Dr. T. Glenn Pait was able to shed some light on some popular health topics as he answered viewer questions this morning, July 9.

For starters, vaping is still bad for you. More specifically, flavorings have been linked to problems with the linings of blood vessels in some studies.

He talks us through why tai chi may help combat aging and even explains why a good diet can make your brain bigger!

