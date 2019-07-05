LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time ever, the Arkansas State Crime Lab says it’s seeing more drug overdoses than homicides. Officials said this shift in numbers can be partially blamed on the growing opioid crisis.

Cindy Moran, the Assistant Director of Arkansas State Crime Lab said the lab has also seen a spike in fentanyl overdose deaths.

“This is the first time that we have seen more drug overdose deaths than homicide death in the state of Arkansas,” Moran said.

In 2018 the Arkansas State Crime Lab determined a drug overdose to be the cause of death in 322 cases, homicides only accounted for 285 deaths.

“Probably more than 75% of those autopsies, whether it has something to do with another cause of death, there’s always some sort of drug present in the person’s system, so it’s certainly a problem,” Moran said.

Moran went on to say drug trafficking cases, are also on the rise.

“We’re getting over 22,000 cases here in the state of Arkansas which is more than we have ever had before. We just see that growing leaps and bounds every single year,” Moran said.

Moran said even with these alarming numbers, there is something we can all do to stop the problem, even if it’s just getting rid of unused prescriptions.

“Get rid of them because you don’t know the unintended consequence of this. You could have kids, grandkids, that go into that to either sell them or use it and think it’s okay,” Moran said.

“Several of these substances are very addicting. It’s not something that can be overcome overnight,” Moran said.

Moran also said opioid overdose deaths in the state could be up to 30% higher than the reported number because coroners aren’t required to report them.