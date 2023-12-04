Experts discuss best way to handle allergy season

Pharmacies in Central Arkansas have been busy answering questions from people wondering how to fight those irritating symptoms.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — April and May are typically when the pollen count reaches its peak, which results in many Arkansans dealing with allergies.

Central Arkansas pharmacies are busy answering questions from people wondering about the best way to fight those irritating symptoms.

"We've seen lots of runny noses, soar throats, itchy and watery eyes," Pharmacy of Shannon Hills Owner Callie Bench said.

Allergies affect the body the same, no matter how long you've dealt with them.

"When you come in contact with these allergens that you're allergic to," Bench said. "It releases that histamine, and that causes the allergy symptoms."

Histamines are just a part of your body's defense system, hence all the sneezing and coughing.

Bench said the best way to combat those is to take medicine such as Zyrtec, Claritin and Allegra.

But what if you've taken medication and you no longer feel the effects? Pharmacist Allie Staton suggests switching brands.

"Try another one try like Allegra," Staton said. "Or another option of just a daily anti-histamine."

Generic brands and nasal sprays are just as effective.

Here are some of Bench's suggestions to keep your allergies at bay:

Stay indoors when there is a high pollen count.

Shower daily.

Immediately wash your clothes instead of tossing them in the dirty laundry pile.

Vacuum frequently.

Avoid wearing shoes inside if you've been outside.

"Really try to think of things on keeping your internal areas really clean [from] the pollen, or the allergen and contaminants," Bench said.

There is some confusion between allergies, flu and COVID-19 symptoms.

Allergies usually include sneezing and coughing.