Exploring the connection between breast cancer risk & hormone replacement therapy

We spoke with an expert about at the connection between a woman's breast cancer risk and hormone replacement therapy.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Women who suffer from symptoms related to menopause, such as hot flashes, may choose to try hormone replacement therapy as a result.

We spoke with Dr. Gwendolyn Bryant-Smith, Chief of Breast Imaging at the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute about the benefits and risks.

Dr. Bryant-Smith recalled a study from 2002 that suggested women being treated with hormone replacement therapy (HRT) were at a greater risk of developing breast cancer.

Those shocking results led many women to stop taking HRT.

However, Dr. Bryant-Smith said that much more is known now about the link between estrogen and progesterone— or estrogen therapies and a woman’s risk of breast cancer.

“Hormone replacement therapy is one of many things that can add to the risk. But in isolation, you don't need to be fearful of it. It needs to be balanced with your overall life. And you need to have a discussion with your provider to decide if that's something you need to do," she explained.

She added that there are some benefits to hormone replacement, such as helping to prevent bone loss.

But for women suffering from difficult menopausal symptoms, the benefits may outweigh the risks.

Dr. Bryant-Smith said it's important to be upfront with your provider on just how much the symptoms are affecting you.

“Are your perimenopausal or postmenopausal symptoms so severe that it's affecting your quality of life? Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, irritability, not sleeping, depression…so everything has to be weighed against a risk profile”, she described.

A risk profile is one way to understand a woman’s individual breast cancer odds.

Dr. Bryant-Smith said that women should have a risk assessment by the age of 25 and recommends having their provider calculate their risk.

There are also some websites that allow you to do this yourself, such as the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Calculator.