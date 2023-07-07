FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug | Here's what it means for patients

Patients with Alzheimer's feel hopeful after the FDA approves a new drug to combat the disease.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, the FDA approved Leqembi, a treatment to slow the decline in thought and memory brought on by Alzheimer's.

One Arkansan, Mark Aloway, has been looking forward to this day for years.

"For my case, it was a shock," Aloway said. "I was an A+ person. I'm maybe a D right now."

Three years ago, Aloway was diagnosed with vascular mild cognitive impairment. Since then, things like names and faces have gotten more challenging for him to remember.

"My reading ability, I have to look up words I used to know," Aloway said. "The biggest thing is just losing what I had."

It's not the first time someone in his family has walked this path. Aloway's mother is further along in her decline.

It was a harsh reality until the FDA approved Leqembi.

"I was very excited," Aloway said. "I'm the perfect person."

The treatment is shown to slow the decline of memory and thinking by nearly 27%, delaying the onset of the disease by months. It's meant for those in the earlier stages.

Aloway isn't the only one looking forward to this. Dr. Jeanne Wei, director of the Reynolds Institute on Aging at UAMS, is also excited about this announcement.

Wei said it's been nearly 20 years since the last major breakthrough.

"We've been waiting for something to come along," Wei said. "I can tell you, everybody had been looking for it, and everybody is elated."

Wei said any help is good. While Leqembi may only slow the decline, it still means more time with loved ones.

"A few months is huge," Wei said. "That's all we can say. This is just priceless."

Medicare officials have announced they're looking to cover some of the cost of the treatment, making access easier.

It's a lifeline that means a lot to Aloway.

"If I can live long enough to watch my kids, grandkids and great-grandkids graduate from high school or college, that would be great," Aloway said.