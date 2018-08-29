LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The FDA is investigating why a small vaping device has become so popular in teens and adolescents.

The Juul is no bigger than a flash drive but it contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. It has been on the market since 2015, and the FDA said it already makes up 55 percent of e-cigarette sales.

"The young-ins like them because they're so easy to conceal. They're just really small,” said Victor Oliver.

Oliver manages RAO Vape Shop in downtown Little Rock. He doesn't sell the Juul, but he sees teenagers trying to buy it all the time.

"They're looking for pods because they come pre filled with the juice,” he said.

Oliver still sells a similar product that sells well. He thinks they are so popular because you can hardly tell when someone is smoking it.

"You can hide it, it's just very little vapor production,” he said.

That’s what makes it so popular in adolescents. Students can easily take a hit in the bathroom or behind a teachers back when they are not looking.

"I heard of teenagers who can't make it all day at school because they are so nicotine addicted,” Nurse Practitioner Nicole Ward said.

Ward researches the effects of e-cigarettes at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She said the FDA is trying to figure out why so many teens are attracted to the product by looking at marketing strategies.

“Is there something in particular about the color of the device, the flavor of the device. How it feels when you use it. Or this some type of behavioral pop culture type of an item that’s really taken off,” she said.

Another problem she said is some people do not even realize just how much nicotine is in one pod.

“If they are going through an entire Juul, it’s like smoking a pack.” Ward said.

Ward said the FDA is also putting together a campaign to discourage teens from using it.

“These are adolescents. They may not have ever smoked and now they're picking up a product that contains a high level of a very addictive substance which is the nicotine and becoming nicotine addicted,” Ward said.

You have to be 18 to buy the Juul, but Ward said underage kids are able to get it easily online or through older siblings and friends.

