FDA approves over-the-counter sale of Narcan

On Wednesday, the FDA approved an over-the-counter version of Narcan— this will be a huge help for those that are working with overdoses.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday morning, the FDA approved an over-the-counter version of a lifesaving overdose reversal medication. According to Wolfe Street Foundation Executive Director Justin Buck, Narcan nasal spray helps open up access.

"This is going to be a huge win for folks who need access to lifesaving Narcan," Buck said. "Having Naloxone available, over the counter, removes so many barriers for people who are willing to step up and carry a lifesaving medication with them."

Naloxone is the generic version of Narcan— a medicine used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Traditionally, it has been available as a prescription or with first responders.

With the FDA's decision, Buck explained that now anyone can carry Narcan, which would help anyone who may be experiencing an overdose.

"People being able to get this over-the-counter because it's a drug that can't be abused," Buck said. "That can only help, that can only do good."

He explained that it's something that has been needed in Arkansas.

Data from the Department of Health shows that in 2021, the most current year of data, over 600 people died from overdoses.

"When we're losing more than 600 Arkansans a year to overdose, 100,000 plus people across the country, I mean, this is an issue that we need the whole community to come together and be part of the solution," Buck described.

The nasal spray is similar to ones you may purchase for allergy relief— a small plunger at the bottom, intended to be put in someone's nose.

It's a simple process, but potentially a lifesaving one.

"That's how simple it is to reverse an overdose and save a life," Buck said.

Regarding cost, we found coupons that would make the cost between thirty and ninety dollars. Though Buck explained that any price is worth it.