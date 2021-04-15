How to apply for FEMA Covid-19 funeral assistance program

Nearly 6,000 Arkansans have died due to the virus. Many of their families are now eligible for FEMA reimbursement for funeral costs.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now accepting applications for its funeral assistance program. This program will reimburse families for funeral expenses of those who lost a loved one due to Covid-19.

Nearly 6,000 Arkansans have died due to the virus and are eligible for FEMA reimbursement if the covid-related funeral expense occurred after January 20, 2020.

“It’s a financial struggle anytime you lose a loved one. Especially whenever you lose someone due to sudden death,” said Scott Berna, Funeral Director of Nelson-Berna Funeral Homes.

“People may receive up to $9,000 in reimbursements for funeral expenses,” said Earl Armstrong, FEMA Region 6 Spokesperson.

That amount will be determined by how much of the funeral expenses were covered by insurance. But despite how much money will be given, families Berna spoke with say this relief is much needed.

“They’re happy that they’re able to get a little relief in a very trying and troubling time for them and their family,” said Berna.

The assistance program opened Monday, but Armstrong warns scammers are already preying on families. “If someone calls you or contacts you in some way offering for a fee to sign you up for these reimbursements, that is a scam. Don’t do it,” Armstrong said. Adding on that, you must call them to apply for assistance.

The number to apply for assistance or be reimbursed is 844-684-6333. Whenever you call, you’ll need the following documentation handy: