LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Little Rock Fire Department fought at least three structure fires in the last week, managing put them out in this extreme heat.

So, how do fire fighters stay cool on the job when they are wearing all their gear?

"Truth be told we don't really,” Captain Doug Coffman said. "Typical bunker gear weighs in the neighborhood of 50 pounds that's added on to your body weight. It's extremely hot."

Captain Coffman said the bunker gear traps the heat.

"It's hard to dissipate heat back outside the gear once you have it on,” he said.

Captain Coffman said this results in some firefighters being sent to the hospital due to heat exhaustion. "That's a very normal occurrence for us. Usually happens a few times a year,” he said.

Little Rock firefighter Christin Mitchell said it is important to pace yourself when handling a structure fire.

"Get a good steady pace to help your teammates. You get used to it after a while,” Mitchell said.

The Little Rock Fire Department also brought in a new truck this year called the ‘Rehab Truck.’ “That vehicle is there to assist with the heat for the firefighters,” Captain Coffman said.

The rehab truck of course includes lots of water and Gatorade along with tents so firefighters can cool off while on the scene.

We also tested out just how hot a firefighter can get when they have their gear on. Before Mitchell had his gear on, the surface of his skin registered at about 75 degrees. After taking a short walk outside with his gear on...he came back and his skin registered at about 100 degrees.

Captain Coffman also said the fire department will usually call in extra help at a structure fire so firefighters can rotate crews in order to stay cool.

© 2018 KTHV